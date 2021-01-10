Baraat stops at Punjab toll plaza, joins farmers’ protest

A groom and his baraat, on way to the wedding venue, made a quick stop at a toll plaza in Barnala district in Punjab to lend their support to the protest against the new farm laws.

On the 101th day of the protest at Mehal Kalan toll plaza, a cavalcade of cars, all bearing Bharatiya Kisan Union flags, pulled in next to the dharna site at around 11 am. The vehicles were carrying the groom, Jagdeep Singh (30), and his family and other guests. And for the next half hour, the entire baraat sat on dharna, raising slogans against the farm laws.

Jagdeep hails from a farmer’s family. His father is a retired army man who owns about 5 acres land in village Thikriwal of Barnala.

” I am from a farming family and hence I can understand the importance of this struggle. So I felt like being part of this dharna on my way to marry my bride Kamalpreet Kaur. She is also on the same page with me,” said Jagdeep, who is a junior engineer in Punjab State Power corporation limited (PSPCL).

The baraat had tea with the protesting farmers before moving to Shehzad village for the wedding. They also contributed Rs 11,000 to the farmers who have been protesting at the toll plaza since October 1.

Narain Dutt from Inqlaabi Manch, who was present at dharna site, said, “This family has been associated with farmers’ struggle for a long tim and we are proud of Jagdeep’s feelings for farmers’ movement that he considered it important to be part of dharna before starting a new chapter of his life.”