Farmers light candles, take out march to mark ‘Fateh Diwas’

‘Fateh Diwas’ was observed by farmer unions at many locations of Punjab on Saturday to mark one year of the announcement of the repeal of the three controversial central farm laws.

The call to observe ‘Fateh Diwas’ was given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

A ‘fateh’ (victory) march was taken out at many places across the state during the day, while in the evening farmers went wild with decorative lighting and candles to brighten up their houses.

Farmers gathered in huge numbers at Pakho Kenchian toll plaza in Barnala, blockading the road.

Interestingly, a ‘pakka dharna’ has been going on here for more than two months demanding closure of this toll plaza.

“A victory march was organised at various places in 18 districts, including Mansa, Sangrur and Barnala’s Thikriwala village,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda and member of SKM coordination committee.

On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.

Farmers had started their agitation against the farm laws at Delhi border on November 26, 2020.

On November 26 this year, a nationwide march towards Raj Bhawans will be taken out to submit memorandums regarding pending demands of farmers, while Vijay Diwas will be observed in the country on December 11, said Dr Darshan Pal, member of SKM coordination committee.