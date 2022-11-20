scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Farmers light candles, take out march to mark ‘Fateh Diwas’

Farmers gathered in huge numbers at Pakho Kenchian toll plaza in Barnala, blockading the road.

ludhiana news, farmers march, indian expressDuring a candle march by farmers in Tarn Taran. (Express Photo)

‘Fateh Diwas’ was observed by farmer unions at many locations of Punjab on Saturday to mark one year of the announcement of the repeal of the three controversial central farm laws.

The call to observe ‘Fateh Diwas’ was given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

A ‘fateh’ (victory) march was taken out at many places across the state during the day, while in the evening farmers went wild with decorative lighting and candles to brighten up their houses.

Farmers gathered in huge numbers at Pakho Kenchian toll plaza in Barnala, blockading the road.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder mos...Premium
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder mos...

Interestingly, a ‘pakka dharna’ has been going on here for more than two months demanding closure of this toll plaza.

“A victory march was organised at various places in 18 districts, including Mansa, Sangrur and Barnala’s Thikriwala village,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda and member of SKM coordination committee.

On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.

Advertisement

Farmers had started their agitation against the farm laws at Delhi border on November 26, 2020.

On November 26 this year, a nationwide march towards Raj Bhawans will be taken out to submit memorandums regarding pending demands of farmers, while Vijay Diwas will be observed in the country on December 11, said Dr Darshan Pal, member of SKM coordination committee.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 09:21:06 am
Next Story

Slumberland movie review: Jason Momoa is magnetic in Netflix’s spectacular family film

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement