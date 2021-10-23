‘Farmers fed up with politicians, their choice who to support’

After former CM Amarinder Singh’s remarks that he hoped that farmers can come together on one side, unions representing them said that they had no political ambitions, but just one goal to get the farm laws repealed.

Prem Singh Bhangu, National President of All India Kisan Federation said, “32 farmer unions of Punjab got together for the first time on farm laws issue. We have different ideologies. Few unions do support particular political parties, while few others remain apolitical. Hence at the joint front, we don’t discuss such issues except farm laws and farming related issues. Let’s see what happens in future, how the matter is resolved. Again, it will be the individual decision of a farmer (to support any political party). We have no such agenda as of now.”

He added: “If Amarinder is seeking support for his future party, I doubt, he will get because he could have resolved the issues while being the CM of Punjab. Now what can he do to resolve farmers’ issues? This is his survival effort and he should not bank upon farmers for the same.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Our union has never supported any political party and will never do so in the future. Every farmer is free to make his/her decision. However, by and large in villages people are fed up of political parties of all types. So whether they will come on anyone’s side or not, it is individual farmer’s prerogative.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda) added, “Amarinder is giving statements for his own survival. Otherwise, no farmer can tolerate anyone supporting BJP even if issues are resolved. Moreover, let every union decide on their own. They all never talk on political issues.”

Sources said that a number of farmer union leaders in Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal have contested polls, while in Punjab a few have been extending support to particular political parties often.

“Perhaps looking at this past record, former CM may have issued an appeal to all farmers. Let’s see what happens,” said an office bearer of a Punjab farmer union.

Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU Kadian added,” we will be thankful to Amarinder Singh if he gets issues of farmers resolved. But regarding political support, as per his statement, 32 farmer unions have never thought about. Rather this issue is never discussed in our meetings.”