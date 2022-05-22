Farmers booked in false case, says SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to cancel a case registered against 32 farmers in the Fazilka district. He termed the case as false, claiming that the canal distributary was running dry.

Sukhbir Badal released a statement saying that 32 farmers in Chak Sotrian, Chak Maujdin wala, Dhand Karyal, Arianwala, Bahamani wala and Chak Totianwala were falsely implicated in a case of stealing water from the dry Barkatwah minor distributary. Sukhbir Badal said irrigation department officials were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers and were instead victimizing them. Notably, four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan have been booked in the case.

Sukhbir Badal attacked the AAP-led state government on the issue and said: “We have witnessed how the entire water has been polluted and rendered black at Harike head works only a few days ago. Instead of taking action in this matter and ensuring supply of clean water for both irrigation and drinking water purposes to farmers of Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, the government is victimizing farmers. We will not tolerate this discrimination against the farmers and in case the false cases are not withdrawn, the party will launch an agitation against the vendetta-driven AAP government.”

He also demanded that water supply be restored in all canal distributaries immediately so as to ensure that farmers are able to sow the paddy nursery in time. The SAD leader also demanded uninterrupted supply of power, adding that rampant power cuts hampered vegetable cultivation in the state and could affect paddy cultivation also.