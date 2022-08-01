Farmers block rail, roads in protest against Centre

On the nationwide call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab farmer unions staged rail roko and blocked traffic on highways at over 100 places in the state. Similar protests were organised by farmer unions in neighbouring Haryana and other parts of the country as well. According to information from Ferozepur railway division, as amany as eight trains had to be rescheduled while five had to be cancelled and two had to be short terminated due to the agitation.

Dr Darshan Pal, coordination committee member of SKM said,” thousands took part in today’s protests on rail tracks abd and roads. From August 7- August 14 SKM will be doing conventions at district level across the country against Agneepath scheme while from August 18-August 20 ..a 75 hours protest will be organised at Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers from across the country including Punjab will be taking part. It will be to get the culprits arrested.”

Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee ( KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher told that KMSC had organised rail roko at 14 different locations in Punjab — Amritsar , Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Malaut and Mansa. “We, however, couldn’t organise any dharna in the Doaba region of the state,”Pandher said.

BKU Ugrahan organised dharnas at 23 places of which five were on rail tracks in Bathinda, Patiala, Mansa , Sangrur while the rest were on state and national highways as well as at toll plazas.

Harinder Kaur Bindu, state vice president of BKU Ugrahan, said, “We came from Delhi borders in December last year after staying there for over a year. The three farm laws were rolled backed but the BJP government at the Centre didn’t fulfil the promises that they made.”

Darshan Singh, BKU Dakaunda leader at Sangrur railway station, said, “FIRs lodged against farmers during Kisan aandolan have still not been quashed. Over 700 farmers died during the agitation and not all have been compensated. Only around 200 people from farmers’ families have been given jobs.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda and a member of SKM, said, “Dharnas were organised at more than 60 places by various farmer unions under the umbrella of SKM. The Centre had promised to make an MSP committee when we lifted our protest last year. Even though the union was formed, only three members from SKM were given representation. Hence, we rejected the committee and our demand to have MSP as a legal guarantee is yet to be fulfilled.”

In Ludhiana, rail roko was staged at Jagraon, Kila Raipur and Khanna and in Phillaur, protests were organised in Phagwara. Veerpal Singh Dhillon, from BKU Qadian, said, “Despite the fact that it rained heavily, farmers kept continued their protest at almost all the places.” However, in Mohali, the dharna was shifted to railway station when it started raining heavily. Farmers had langar too on railway tracks which nearby villagers had brought. Food came from local gurdwaras too, said Gurmeet Singh Bhutiwal of BKU Dakaunda in Sangrur.