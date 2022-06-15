Farmer unions to protest moong procurement conditions on MSP

Amid slow procurement moong on MSP in Punjab mandis, 22 farmer unions, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be protesting against the state government’s new procurement conditions in mandis and will later submit memorandums addressed to the Punjab CM through sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs).

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda said, “The government is asking for copies of farad (land records) to be submitted with the procurement agency before purchase and also there is a quota of 5 quintals per acre procurement..we want the purchase of each and every grain.”

At the moment, moong is only being procured in four mandis – Jagraon, Lalru, Moga and Barnala. This year, farmers had sown moong on a record 1 lakh acres after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that it will be procured on MSP.

Patiala however said, “We don’t want to feel harassed.. whatever is the issue, the government needs to sort out and allow smooth procurement..who can believe the government otherwise ..farmers were assured of purchase of moong on MSP but we were not aware of conditions.” Government has bypassed arhityas in making payments to farmers which is a major issue in procurement hassles, confirmed sources. This condition has been imposed by union government.