Farmer unions threaten to hold protests again against PM’s Punjab visit

Around 23 farmer unions of Punjab, under the banner of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Saturday said that they will once again protest against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address multiple rallies in the state on February 14, 16 and 17. The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to take place on February 20.

The 23 unions that have given the protest call against Modi are the ones that have chosen to stay out from contesting the upcoming polls. “We will be burning effigies of PM Narendra Modi at the village level on February 14 — the day he is scheduled to come to Punjab for his first poll rally. Hundreds of villages will be observing protests against his visit on the day of the rally. In addition to this, on February 16 protests will be held at the tehsil level across the state,” said Dr Darshan Pal, the coordination committee member of SKM.

“The PM is scheduled to come to Jalandhar on February 14, in Pathankot on February 16, and in Abohar on February 17. We will hold protests on all the roads leading to rally sites in all these districts and show his cavalcade black flags,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU-Ugrahan while talking to The Indian Express.

The farmer unions had on January 5 held protests near PM Modi’s rally venue in Ferozepur. The PM’s cavalcade had then got stuck at Piareana flyover on his way to Hussainiwala, with some people managing to come very close to the cars in the motorcade prompting the SPG to step in. The PM had then claimed a security breach and returned back to Delhi without addressing the rally at PGI satellite centre.

Later, on February 9, the PM had addressed virtual rallies in Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

The farmer unions said that they were being forced to protest as the PM had failed to implement the promises made to the farmers.

“No MSP committee has been formed, cases against farmers haven’t been withdrawn and above all Ashish Mishra, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, has been released on bail. Union minister Ajay Mishra too continues to be in the Union cabinet,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU-Dakaunda.

Also Read | PM Modi to address 3 rallies in poll-bound Punjab from February 14

“We have decided not to allow BJP candidates to enter in Punjab villages and will protest against the party leaders wherever they hold political functions,” said Darshan Pal.

” Messages have been flashed across the state in villages and farmers will be burning effigies on February 14. Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will also be subjected to protests for cheating the farmers and joining a party that made us sit on the roads for 13 months. More than 750 farmers died during those protests,” said Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala, general secretary of Kirti Kisan Union.

BJP takes strong exception

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday took strong exception to the threats by farmers of disrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Punjab. BJP leaders alleged that the farmers were being egged on by the Congress and said that they will raise the matter with the Election Commission of India.

Responding to a statement by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, who said that the Prime Minister should use a helicopter as he might face protests, Union minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that it was clear that the Congress was feeling threatened by the BJP’s growing popularity.

He said Bittu’s threats also vindicated BJP’s stand that the Prime Minister’s Ferozepur rally was disrupted according to a proper plan by the Congress government. “Now again they may try to repeat the same mischief while using the name of farmers,” he added.

Shekhawat said farmers had not objected to or protested against any of the BJP’s programmes in Punjab during the campaigning so far. “This has obviously disturbed and frustrated the Congress. There is a civil war within the party”, he said, adding, “The Congress in order to deflect public attention from its internal fighting is now trying to misuse the name of farmers to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally again”.