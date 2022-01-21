Farmer union to hold Barnala rally today; ‘no permission’, says DC

Amid a ban on political rallies in the state in the run up to Assembly polls, farmer union BKU (Dakaunda) is all set to organise a statewide farmers’ rally at grain market of Barnala on Friday where thousands are expected to show-up.

According to district authorities, the union has not taken any permission for organising this rally but farmers stated that they will be organising the rally come what may. The rally has been named Jhujjar rally by the union.

The union had earlier planned to organise a rally on January 10 but it was postponed to January 21 due to inclement weather.

“This rally is to make politicians remember their betrayal. We will be taking the NDA government as well as the Congress-led State government to task for not meeting their promises. The Modi government will be exposed over their stand against farmers. They had agreed in writing that all pending police cases lodged during the course of agitation will be withdrawn but farmers are again getting summons over the January 26 incident. Delhi Police did not issue even a letter to withhold all actions for the time being. There is no talk of making a committee for MSP,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda.

He added,”In addition to this, the Punjab government had promised to waive off all farm loans. Till date, more than 3.5 lakh farmer families are still awaiting their 2 lakh farm loan waiver. Compensation to farmers’ families who lost their lives during Kisan Aandolan has also been stopped by DCs of all districts. Compensation has nothing to do with code of conduct as it is not a new scheme.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On January 31, farmers will go to Delhi to observe `Betryal Day’ because of non-fulfilment of promises by Centre.

Manjit Singh Dhaner, vice president of BKU Dakaunda, took stock of arrangements for the rally.

On Friday, the union will be honouring activist and young teacher Randeep Sangatpura for his contribution in kisan agitation and few others as well.

BKU (Dakaunda) had earlier also indicated that though they will not be participating in the election process but they will be supporting the SSM candidates.

When contacted, Barnala DC Kumar Saurabh Raj said, “No permission has been given by us. We requested the farmer union a lot not to hold the rally but they did not.”

However, the administration did not reveal whether they will be taking some action against union leaders or not.