Farmer protests: Support pours in from urban areas, abroad

Notice boards spring up in markets

Two ahead of a ‘Bharat Bandh’ announced by farmer unions from Delhi after talks with the Centre failed, the movement has started gathering support in urban areas as well. On Saturday night, boards that said ‘We support farmers’ and ‘December 8, Bharat Bandh’ sprung up in Ludhiana’s popular market Sarabha Nagar market. The market will remain closed on December 8. The Hotel and Restaurant Association has also announced to stay closed that day. Boards in support of farmers have also come up on the Mall Road of Ludhiana.

Candlelight march

‘Punjab da shehri kisan de naal’ (Punjab’s urbanite is with the farmer) – with this slogan, a candlelight march was taken out from Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara to Leisure Valley Road. Minor children wearing skates and holding flags of the kisan union led the march on Leisure Valley Road where slogans were raised to repeal the ‘black’ laws.

Akal Takht Jathedar supports Bharat Bandh call

Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, who was in Ludhiana Sunday afternoon, said: “India’s government is making the matter more complicated rather than resolving it due to which Bharat Bandh call has been given. So we all support this call of farmers. The Union government should agree to the valid demands of farmers without making any further delay, otherwise, the struggle can be intensified even more.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s support

Bollywood actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who visited the Singhu border Saturday, donated Rs 1 crore towards the Kisan Morcha so that blankets, medicines or any other requirements can be purchased for farmers. He also donated Rs 20 lakh separately for those who lost their lives in the ongoing Delhi morcha and also got injured.

Diljit Dosanjh at the protest at Singhu border on Saturday. (ANI) Diljit Dosanjh at the protest at Singhu border on Saturday. (ANI)

Punjab govt’s support

Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijayinder Singla presented a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to the family of Dhanna Singh who lost his life in a road accident near Bhiwani on his way to Delhi. Singla went to his village Khiyali Chehlan Wali in Mansa where he said the Punjab government is standing tall with the state’s farmers. He also announced that the state government will take care of the expenses of farmers who got injured during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Car rally in Canada

A car rally was organised in Brampton city of Canada where over 300 NRIs settled in Brampton participated. They also staged a protest outside the Indian passport office and were holding hoardings in support of farmers.

Dr Hardeep Atwal, an NRI, said, “I am originally from a Ludhiana village. Our relatives, families are part of this protest and hence, we are concerned about them. So this is in support of all farmers who are fighting for their rights. The rally was organised on the call given jointly by ‘Sarokaran de Awaz’, ‘Alliance of Progressive Canadians’, Indo-Canadian Workers Association, North-American Tarksheel Society, Ontario, GTA West Club, Communist Party of Canada, Desh Bhagat Sports Cultural Society, Brampton and others.”

There was also a gathering at the Casey council office in Melbourne in support of farmers on Sunday morning. Sarb Gill, who hails from Phagwara, said, “We all have resolved to help farmers in Punjab by donating and also boycotting all India- Australia matches as Indian players are not saying anything on this issue.”

Even in Auckland, NRIs gathered in support of Indian farmers.

Five nagars at Tikri border

The protest at Tikri border has been extended to a few kilometres and hence it has been named after historical personalities: Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Nagar, Chacha Ajit Singh Nagar, Bibi Gulab Kaur Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Shaheed Sadhu Singh Takhtupura Nagar. different patches of dharna sites have been labelled as Nagars so as to remember individuals in history,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ugrahan).

