Farmer leaders say getting threatening phone calls

Farmers sit at the back of their tractor trolley as they continue to block a highway at the Delhi- Haryana border at the outskirts of New Delhi. (AP Photo/File)

A farmer leader on Friday fumed over his vehicle being abruptly stopped by Delhi Police while he was on his way for the meeting with the Union government. Two other farmer leaders, meanwhile, alleged receiving threatening calls asking them to end the stir against Centre’s farm laws.

Dr Darshan Pal, president of Kirti Kisan Union, alleged that he got a threatening call from a private number on his mobile number. Rakesh Tikait, president of BKU (Tikait), also alleged that he got a threatening call on his number.

Both made the allegation during the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan. Speaking about the alleged call to Dr Pal. Jagmohan Singh Patiala, working group member of All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee, said, “Dr Pal had told us that he got threatening calls from a private number and the caller used foul language against him. He threatened him to get the protest dharna of farmers lifted soon or face dire consequences.”

Similar details were also given by Tikait, revealed sources. Jagmohan added: “We are not linking the calls to anyone but we brought the incidents in notice of Union ministers.”

The vehicle of Ruldu Singh Mansa, leader of Punjab Kisan Union, was stopped by cops near Pragati Maidan. He said, “I was on my way to take part in the meeting when all of a sudden cops asked me to stop… We were about to stop, but cops were very rude and forcibly stopped us. We were about to stop the car but they hit the car with a stick from the back.”

A video that was widely shared on social media showed that it was in fact Ruldu Singh who hit the back mirror of his car himself after which it broke.

Rakesh Tikait was also behind Ruldu Singh’s car and had gotten off from his car objecting as to why Ruldu was stopped all of a sudden.