After year at Singhu, farmer dies hours before announcement

When Jaswinder Singh Nandgarh left home in Malaut in Punjab’s Muktsar district to reach Singhu border on November 26 last year, he promised his family that he will return only the day the contentious farm laws were repealed. The news the 60-year-old had been waiting for close to a year, as he joined other protesting farmers at Delhi’s borders, came a few hours too late on Friday.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the farm laws will be repealed, Jaswinder died of heart attack.

“Early in the morning, I got to know about my father’s death. Hours before the PM announced to repeal the farm laws. Had he heard the news earlier, he could have survived,” said Sandeep Singh, his younger son.

Jaswinder was a member of BKU Kadian Farmer Union of Punjab. His body will be handed over to family on Saturday.

Jaswinder had nine acres of farm land and a debt of Rs 10 lakh. His two sons were taking care of farming. He daughter was married.

“Jaswinder was regular at morcha. He was here on all festivals. This Diwali, he was in the temporary huts and not with his family. He told me that he will celebrate Diwali after farm laws are repealed. We never knew what was in store for him,” said Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU (Kadian).

“We appeal to the government to compensate the family,” Kadian said.

“While farmers all over were celebrating, all were sad at the camp where this farmer died. We will remember his dedication and sacrifice.”