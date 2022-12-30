scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Farm unions at Zira protest site: Divided by ideologies, united by fight against liquor factory

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the protests at Delhi's borders for close to a year against three contentious farm laws , splintered into various factions after the Union government's decision of a repeal of the laws.

At the protest site in Zira, Thursday. (Express Photo)
A four-month-old dharna to demand the closure of a liquor plant in Ferozepur’s Zira has managed to repeat what the massive farm protests did in 2020-21 — unite all farm unions under one umbrella to fight for a common cause.

Now the Zira protest, which is being staged by the Sanjha Zira Morcha in Mansurwal village since July 24, has seen 57 different unions extending support to what protesters dubbed was a “public movement”.

“Today 57 different unions have extended support to this public movement. Those who have supported us include 32 farmer unions of Punjab under the banner of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, 16 farmer unions of SKM (Apolitical), five farmer unions from the Balbir Singh Rajewal group, as well as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), BKU Ekta (Ugrahan), BKU (Krantikari) and Mazdoor Mukti Morcha,” said Roman Brar, convener of Sanjha Zira Morcha on Thursday.

Despite being divided by ideologies and agendas, Brar added, the various factions had united for a common cause — to ensure the shutdown of the ‘polluting’ liquor factory in Mansurwal village.

“On Thursday, it had suddenly started raining and we didn’t have enough tarpaulin sheets to protect ourselves. Hence we have appealed to the masses today to come forward and donate these waterproof sheets to this public cause.”

Farmer leaders, despite having supported the dharna, interestingly, have not yet shared the stage with the protesters.
“Farmers from different unions come and sit with the protesters merely. Our main aim is to get the liquor factory closed,” said Sandeep Singh, a member of Sanjha Zira Morcha.

Brar added, “This dharna is slowly starting to look like the protests that took place at the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi. A dharna of 40 affected villages due to the liquor unit has now become a dharna of Punjab.”

