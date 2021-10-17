Farm unions burn effigies of BJP leaders at 550 spots in Punjab

FARMER UNIONS in Punjab burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and a few other BJP leaders at over 550 places in Punjab. Others whose effigies were burnt by protesters included UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and owners of some corporate houses.

Effigy burning was earlier to take place on Dussehra day, but following objections by BJP leaders, it was postponed to October 16.

Farm leaders stated that lynching at Singhu was highly condemnable but BJP should stop defaming them. “Samyukt Kisan Morcha has clearly stated that they condemn this incident and will fully co-operate with the investigation, but BJP is trying to defame farmer unions. Our fight against farm laws continues as it is,” said Manjeet Singh Dhaner, senior vice president of BKU (Dakaunda).

Jasveer Singh Burjsema from BKU (Ugrahan) added, “We are upset over the Singhu incident but we are united over farm laws issue. This is the reason that our effigy burning programme continued today as it is. There was not even one percent of less enthusiasm in effigy burning programme of PM and other BJP leaders.”

“Women members of the union burnt effigies at many places,” added Harinder Kaur Bindu, vice president of BKU (Ugrahan).

In addition to this, farmer unions are making arrangements for a day-long rail roko call given by SKM for October 18. This is part of protest against farm laws and against Lakhimpur Kheri incident, said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that effigies of BJP leaders and corporate house owners were burnt in Majha. “Our members made the effigies,” he said.