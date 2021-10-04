Farm leaders from Punjab start arriving in Lakhimpur Kheri in small groups

Hours after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed after a convoy of SUVs – including one owned by Union MoS for Home Ajay Mishra – hit a group of farm protesters on Sunday, leaders of farmers’ unions from Punjab moved towards the spot in small groups.

Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Punjab Kisan Union (PKU) started towards Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night and later president BKU (Dakaunda) Buta Singh Burjgill too left followed by Raminder Singh from Kirti Kisan Union and others.

“All of us are going in small groups of not more than 10-15 persons. The idea is to demand justice for the families, book the culprits and to maintain communal harmony. This is why we are going to the spot,” Burjgill told The Indian Express.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, said, “The area where Sikh farmers have been killed is a predominantly Brahmin area. Hence, our focus is to maintain communal harmony. Farmers should support each other irrespective of religion, caste or creed and should not fall prey to nefarious acts of the ruling party. Punjab farmers are going to UP with this message.”

“In addition, we also did theekri pehras (community policing) outside our tents at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. You never know. BJP men can strike us here as well. Theekri pehras will continue for the time being,” he added.

Mansa, who left for Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night, has reached Uttar Pradesh already. “They can stop planes but not us, the common man travelling via road. Such a barbaric act can’t be tolerated. I am in shock. The loss sustained by the farmers’ families is unbearable. We are a farming community and we all are united. Religion, caste can’t divide us, though politicians try to divide and rule,” he said.

Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, said the farmers’ main focus is to protest within the state at district headquarters. “Culprits must be booked with murder charges. They killed farmers who were going back to their houses,” he pointed out.

Patiala added, “The statement of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and this incident later reveals the mindset of BJP leaders. We are extra alert because we have protest dharnas in Haryana.”

Tweet by Amarinder’s advisor draws flak

Late on Sunday, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted demanding a “thorough probe” into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and sought justice for the victims.

‘Thorough probe needed into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Justice must be ensured for the victims of the violence. Violence or provocation of violence is no solution to any problem.‘: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/EVA9GYGc5m — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 3, 2021

The tweet drew much flak with farmers questioning why Amarinder did not directly support them. Some even accused him of siding with the BJP. “It seems Amarinder has changed his stance. He didn’t utter a word himself while his advisor is mentioning (the issue). He is not the CM now, but he shouldn’t change his stand,” Dr Pal remarked. “He doesn’t know which boat he may board. It’s obvious when he talks like this,” Patiala added.