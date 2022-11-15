To mark repeal of farm laws, farmers to celebrate Nov 19 as Fateh Diwas

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday decided to celebrate November 19, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious agri laws, as ‘Fateh Diwas’ and December 11, when the farmers started to return home from Delhi morcha, as Vijay Diwas.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the SKM at Gurdwara Rakabganj in New Delhi.

Sharing details, Dr Darshan Pal, SKM coordination committee member, said, “It was on November 19 last year that PM Modi had announced to repeal the farm laws. So unions will celebrate it as Fateh Diwas as our protest at the Delhi borders forced the PM to repeal these laws”.

Pal, who is also president of Krantikari Kisan Union, said the farmers had marched to Delhi borders on November 26, 2020. “To mark the day, we will be marching towards Raj Bhawans in every state on November 26 and submit memorandums as Union government has failed to fulfill the promises it made,” he said, adding on December 11, 2021, farmers had returned home from dharna site so it will be celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’.

He said the farmers will give memorandum of demands to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members across the country “so that they raise our demands” in the Parliament. “If they belong to the ruling party, then they will be questioned too on the unfulfilled promises,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary, BKU Dakaunda.