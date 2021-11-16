Landless farm labourer dies near Tikri border, family demands compensation and government job

A 65-year-old landless farm labourer, who was a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union-Kadian, died in Ralla village of Mansa district at Tikri border Tuesday morning. Although the post-mortem report is yet to arrive, it is suspected that he died of cardiac arrest.

“The unmarried labourer, Mohinder Singh, was a part of the farmers’ agitation since the beginning and was regular in visiting Tikri border,” said Harmandeep Singh, president of BKU Kadian.

Singh added, “He is survived by two brothers. Only the youngest brother Sukhmander Singh (60) is married. Eldest brother Ruldu Singh (68) also never got married. This is a bitter truth that in villages many don’t get married due to less land and poverty. This family had around 2.5-acre land and that too was sold off while Mohinder’s sisters were married off. Now, the family has no land at all. Mohinder used to live in a Gurdwara and used to do sewa there apart from doing labour jobs. Ruldu and Sukhmander too are farm labourers.”

Ruldu said, “Despite being landless, our family was a part of the struggle from the beginning because if a farmer’s land is at stake, how will we get work?”

The family demanded due compensation from the Punjab Government along with a government job to any one family member.

Over 665 farmers/farm labourers have died since the morcha at the Delhi borders and in Punjab began. Most of the deceased were landless or small/ marginal farmers, revealed findings done by experts of Punjab Agricultural University.

The state government has so far provided jobs to over 200 persons from families of deceased farmers and farmer unions will hence be taking up the matter with the Punjab CM Wednesday to expedite the process before Punjab goes to polls.