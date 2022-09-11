scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Farm labour unions plan dharna outside Mann house, Sangrur admn says permission not taken

The letter also states that Section 144 of CrPC is in place in Sangrur and the farm unions will be responsible for any untoward incident and action will be taken against them as per the law.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, added that they condemn the letters issued by the Sangrur administration. (Representational/File)

AHEAD OF the proposed day-night dharna by farm labourers and farmer unions outside Dreamland colony in Sangrur, where CM Bhagwant Mann has a house, the Sangrur administration has issued letters to 10 farm union leaders stating that they haven’t sought any permission to organise the protest.

The letter also states that Section 144 of CrPC is in place in Sangrur and the farm unions will be responsible for any untoward incident and action will be taken against them as per the law.

Around eight farm labourers’ unions of Punjab had announced to organise dharna outside Dreamland colony from September 12 to September 14 and the state’s largest farmer union, BKU Ugrahan, had supported the call.

The unions had been holding meetings in various villages of Punjab and even on Saturday, they had a meeting in Gadar hall of Sangrur. During the meeting, they said that they will go ahead with the dharna despite the notices.

Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet mazdoor union (PKMU), said, “There are so many dharnas going on in different parts of the state, who has ever taken permission? In a democracy, we have the right to protest when we go unheard for long.”

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, added that they condemn the letters issued by the Sangrur administration.

Meanwhile the letter issued by miscellaneous branch of district administration Sangrur says that as per the letter of additional chief secretary ( home affairs and law) dated November 4, 2018 that in order to organise any protest, dharna, procession or rally, one needs to take permission for the same 15 days prior to the protest. However, no such permission has been sought by the sanjha morcha, that is organising the dharna.

The farm labourer unions are planning the protest demanding an increase in NREGA daily wages to Rs 700 per day, one third of panchayat land meant for agriculture should be given to actual Dalit families instead of dummy candidates fielded by landlords.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:37:58 am
