Faridkot SP dies of cardiac arrest

A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, Anil Kumar (57), who was posted as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) at Faridkot, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

His colleague said that Kumar was in his office when he complained of uneasiness in his chest. He was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, but was declared dead during treatment.

“He was talking on the way to hospital but became unconscious later,” he said.

He was due to retire from service in three months. Kumar was from Panchkula. His family was informed about his death and they are on the way, said a senior police officer from Faridkot.