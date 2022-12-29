scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Faridkot SP dies of cardiac arrest

His colleague said that Kumar was in his office when he complained of uneasiness in his chest.

“He was talking on the way to hospital but became unconscious later,” One of his colleague said.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, Anil Kumar (57), who was posted as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) at Faridkot, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

His colleague said that Kumar was in his office when he complained of uneasiness in his chest. He was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, but was declared dead during treatment.

“He was talking on the way to hospital but became unconscious later,” he said.

He was due to retire from service in three months. Kumar was from Panchkula. His family was informed about his death and they are on the way, said a senior police officer from Faridkot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 03:46 IST
Next Story

Two avail ITC worth Rs 15 cr showing fake papers, held

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close