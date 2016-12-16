Faridkot: SAD women wing leader booked for attempt to murder

THE FARIDKOT Sadar police Thursday registered an FIR against Shiromani Akali Dal Istri (women) wing district president Tarsem Kaur based on the complaint of a student. Kaur was booked for conspiracy and attempt to murder.

Kanwarpal Singh (18) of Machaki Mal Singh village in Faridkot, a student of Class XII, alleged that “on Wednesday, he was going to tuition class when the four persons in a car overpowered him and tried to “push” him into a canal.

“We are locked in a property dispute with Tarsem Kaur. We suspect she may be behind the incident,” he said.

Kaur, however, denied the allegations, saying she had “nothing to do with the incident.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App