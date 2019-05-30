Faridkot custodial death: Thousands rally to seek justice for Jaspal Singh, cops ask kin to end sit-in

A mega protest rally was organised outside SSP office in Faridkot demanding registration of FIR with murder charges against those booked for the custodial death of 22-year-old Jaspal Singh. So far, five people in the case have been booked for abetment to suicide, including three policeman and two others. The protesters also sought a probe into alleged suicide committed by CIA incharge Narinder Singh, who is one of the policemen named in the FIR.

Jaspal, as per the police’s statement, had committed suicide on the intervening night of May 18 and 19 in CIA Faridkot police’s custody after he was arrested on May 18 night from Ratta Reri village’s gurdwara. His death came to light after Narinder Singh, the cop who had arrested Jaspal, allegedly committed suicide. Police then stated that Jaspal had committed suicide and his body had been disposed off by Narinder and his staff.

Police, meanwhile, asked Jaspal’s family to call off the protest as SIT headed by IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina had begun its probe into the matter. IG Chhina said,”I appeal to all the protesters to withdraw the dharna as SIT has started probe and till the time probe is not completed, dharna should be lifted. We are with the family and promise them justice.” The other members of SIT are SSP Faridkot Raj Bachan Singh, SSP Muktsar Manjeet Singh Dhessi and SP investigation Faridkot Bhupinder Singh Sidhu. The family, that has been sitting on an indefinite dharna since the custodial death came to light, refused to relent.

The family demanded the arrest of Ranvir Singh, who had made a purported PCR call that led to Jaspal being picked up the CIA.

On Wednesday, a protest march scheduled from SSP office to the house of Faridkot MLA Khushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon was cancelled after Jaspal Murder Case Action Committee, which is leading the protest, said that anti-social elements had infiltrated the dharna and they feared violence.

The rally Wednesday was attended by Rajinder Singh Azad from Kirti Kisan Union, Mangat Ram Pasla, CPI leader, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala from SAD (Mann), Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, among others.