Faridkot custodial death: Family questions police version based on PCR call, a suicide note ‘written in blood’

Hours before 22-year-old Jaspal Singh died in the custody of Faridkot’s CIA office on May 19 morning, the police control room received a call that led to Jaspal being picked by a CIA team led by Inspector Narinder Singh.

The call, made at 9 pm on May 18, by Ranvir Singh, who is now an accused in the case, informed the police about armed individuals sitting inside Gurdwara Ratta Reri in Faridkot.

Faridkot SSP Raj Bachan Singh said,”Jaspal was picked from Ratta Reri Gurdwara on May 18 when PCR caller Ranvir Singh said that few persons are sitting there with arms. Ahead of polls, police did not take any chance and only Jaspal was found at the spot and arrested. Ranvir Singh, the guy who called the PCR, is the main accused as per our investigation. He and Jaspal were known to each other.”

According to the SSP, Jaspal was in “love” with Ranvir’s stepdaughter. He added: “Ranvir knew about it. Girl’s mother, Parwinder, was a widow. After Ranvir married Parwinder, he tried stopping Jaspal from meeting Parwinder’s daughter, who was now his stepdaughter. However, Jaspal still wanted to marry her. In order to settle a score with Jaspal, Ranvir gave information regarding suspicious men sitting at Ratta Reri Gurdwara and hence Jaspal was arrested. Earlier, we were told that Jaspal was sent home with one Khalsa early morning on May 19. However in the evening, when cop Narinder also committed suicide, CCTV footage was searched and we found that Jaspal hanged himself in the bathroom of CIA police station.”

The SSP revealed that Jaspal “wrote with his blood on the wall of the police station’s bathroom that Ranvir and Parwinder were responsible for his death and he was deeply in love with Parwinder’s girl. It was negligence on the part of cops who were present at the police station that night as they could not prevent Jaspal from hanging self, and later they did not inform his family and even disposed off the body in Rajasthan feeder.”

The victim’s family, meanwhile, continue to stage an indefinite dharna outside the SSP’s office. They have refused to accept that Jaspal took his own life, alleging that the police were trying to hide something.

Jaspal’s father, Hardev Singh, said,”If Jaspal was innocent and no arms were recovered from him, why he was kept in custody overnight and why did police told lie in the first place that he had been sent with one Khalsa? Moreover, we don’t accept that a suicide note written on wall as it is not Jaspal’s handwriting.”

Punjab Student Union, Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari union, Naujawan Bharat Sabha are a few organisations supporting Jaspal’s family in their fight. They also refuse to believe police version of the event.

Rajinder Singh, activist from Kirti Kisan Union, said: “Police have raised suspicion in our minds by putting out different stories. Narinder died after a bullet hit him in his waist. We are not able to understand as to why he will commit suicide by hitting self in the waist with his gunman’s revolver? We doubt that Jaspal as well as Narinder have been murdered while police is concocting stories and is putting blame on CIA In-charge Narinder, who is now dead. They are trying to hide something.”

Parwinder was arrested on Saturday, while Ranvir is still at large. In addition to this, police have registered a case on abetment to suicide charges against Narinder Singh, the cop who killed himself, and his gunmen — Darshan Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, who are both under arrest.