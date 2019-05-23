Faridkot custodial death case: Gunman, cop who killed himself booked

FOUR DAYS after 22-year-old Jaspal Singh was found dead in the custody of Faridkot’s CIA office, police registered an FIR against CIA in-charge Narinder Singh, who had committed suicide on Sunday, and his gunman Gurpreet Singh on charges of abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Khaira, PEP’s Khadoor Sahib candidate Paramjeet Kaur Khalra and AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan met Jaspal’s family, who is sitting on a dharna alleging that Jaspal was killed in custody and demanding that his body be handed over. AAP president Bhagwant Mann also released a video message on his Facebook page expressing support to the family and demanding that the culprits be booked.

Jaspal was arrested by Narinder Singh in a vehicle theft case from a gurdwara of Ratta Reri on the night of May 18. However, he went missing from custody on May 19. Initially, it was said that Jaspal had been sent home by police on May 19 morning, but he never reached. Police had then lodged an FIR against four persons on abduction charges. However, when Narinder Singh committed suicide on the evening of May 19, Jaspal’s case was investigated again.

According to police, Narinder disposed of Jaspal’s body, and shot himself with his service revolver on May 19 after poll duty.

Jaspal’s family has demanded that all police officers who were present in the office on the day of his death be booked for murder.

“It is really surprising that no judicial inquiry has been marked in the case even after four days and there has been no reaction from the Punjab CM till now. If police fails to take action and recover the body, Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), after consulting the family of Jaspal, will file a habeas corpus in high court so as to get the family heard,” said Khaira.

Khalra said, “It is the culture of police to torture people in custody and later pass the buck to junior officers. This had happened in the past during terrorism days as well when youngsters used to be picked from home and killed.”