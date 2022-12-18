Fake call centre duping US residents busted in Ludhiana, 13 arrested

The Ludhiana police Saturday busted a fake call centre with the arrest of thirteen persons and recovered Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, 18 mobile phones, 7 computer systems and a Mahindra Thar vehicle from them. The centre was being run from a building on RK Road near Cheema Chowk.

Police said that the accused used to target people based in the US by sending them fake emails. They used to dupe them by sending fake transaction SMS and emails stating that money was deducted from their accounts by mistake and they would refund it.

The arrested accused were identified as Ankush Bassi of Sector 32, Chandigarh road who is the kingpin of the racket. The other accused are Ketan Sood, Saachu Subhash, Jobanpreet Singh, Pranav Arora, Hritik Kalra, Kapil Baliya, Maninderpal Singh, Reshav Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rohit Thakur Aviraj Singh, Japandeep Singh.

Except for three accused, all are graduates and one is post graduate.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the centre was being run from the past six months.

Sidhu said people in the US use e-wallet PayPal. The accused would send bulk emails and SMS to the users of PayPal stating some amount was deducted from the e-wallet. They used to mention their toll free number at the end of the email to claim refund. When the users made calls, the accused made them fill a form through spoofing and would get their crucial details. Using the details the accused used to take out money from their accounts.

The Commissioner of Police added that it is suspected that the accused used to get money in India through hawala.

The arrested accused stated that despite being educated they did not get suitable jobs and salaries due to which they were involved in it.

He has recommended DGP Disc for the police team for busting the racket.

An FIR was registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act at division number 8 police station.