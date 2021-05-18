Faith in unity, residents back decision for district

Even as the second Covid-19 wave muted Eid festivities this year, a box of sweets still quietly found its way from Malerkotla’s Aqsa Masjid to the town’s Laxmi Narayan temple with the message ‘Chand Mubarak’.

The mandir and masjid have shared a common wall for decades in Malerkotla’s Somsons Colony. And for years, their caretakers have greeted each other without fail on Eid and Diwali. The tradition has remained unbroken through the pandemic. A few kilometres away at Talaab Bazaar, prasad from shops of several Muslims owners is offered by devotees at Hanuman temple.

At the historic Gurdwara Haa Da Naara Sahib, devotees, irrespective of faith, prepare langar every day for Covid-19 patients — something they have been doing since the pandemic started.

At Malerkotla, the only Muslim-majority town in Punjab with over 90,000 Muslims, 28,000 Hindus and 12,800 Sikhs, as per 2011 Census, the gurdwaras, mandirs and masjids intersect each other’s path in almost every street, but people have always imparted some crucial lessons in peaceful co-existence.

On Eid, as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh declared Malerkotla as Punjab’s 23rd district of Punjab, it was a decision welcomed by all, irrespective of their faith. Miles away, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Any distinction on the basis of belief and religion is contrary to the basic spirit of the Constitution of India. Presently, formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) district is a reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress.”

Questioning Adityanath’s premise of divisiveness, Chetan Sharma, priest of Laxmi Narayan temple, said: “If a medical college and hospital come up in Malerkotla, will only Muslims get treatment there? No, that hospital will be for all — be it Hindu, Muslim or Sikh. We, the people of Malerkotla, want development and better facilities for our town. If it is becoming a district, then facilities that will come along will be for all, not just Muslims. Our local MLA, Razia Sultana, had promised before polls that Malerkotla will be made a district. Everyone here is happy with this decision.”

Caretaker of the mosque, Mohammad Shabbir, said: “The temple management always coordinates with us during Ramzan. It is Hindu-Sikh-dominated colony but we have never faced any issue; everyone respects the masjid, too.”

Farzana Alam (67), former local SAD MLA, once an ally of BJP, said, “A district is never made on the basis of religion, but only when it is actually needed.”

Standing as a testimony of Malerkotla’s communal harmony is Gurdwara Haa Da Naara Sahib, which was built by Sikh community as a tribute to erstwhile ruler of Malerkotla, Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who had raised his voice (“Haa Da Naara”) against the execution of Chhote Saahibzaade (youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh — Zorawar Singh (9) and Fateh Singh (6) — by Nawab of Sirhind, Wazir Khan.

Adityanath’s comments have even invited sharp reactions from his Union minister Som Parkash and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann.