Facing arrest, Sanjay Singh appears before court, gets bail

A local court in Ludhiana Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after he appeared before the court in the defamation case filed against him by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

On Monday, the same court of Additional Judicial Magistrate Harsimran Singh had issued arrest warrants against AAP leader as he had failed to attend the hearing. The court had ordered police to arrest Sanjay Singh and produce him before the court on September 17.

However on Tuesday, the AAP leader reached Ludhiana court and submitted surety bonds of Rs 1 lakh and was granted bail. AAP leader and advocate Harjot Singh Bains, counsel for Sanjay Singh, said, “He could not attend hearing on Monday as he was occupied due to his grandfather’s death ritual. We respect the court of law. He has been granted bail after submission of surety bonds of Rs 1 lakh. The matter is now adjourned for September 17.”

On Monday, the court while rapping AAP leader, had remarked that of 71 hearings held till now, Sanjay Singh has attended only four.

Majithia had filed defamation suit against Sanjay Singh in the Ludhiana court on January 12, 2016 under the Sections 499 and 500 of IPC.

Majithia claimed that he was ‘defamed’ without ‘any evidence’ by AAP leader who called him a ‘drug dealer’ and further remarked that ‘when AAP will come to power, it will put corrupt Majithia in jail.’ As per Majithia, this statement was made in December 2015 by Sanjay Singh during Jor Mela political conference at Fatehgarh Sahib.