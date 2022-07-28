scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP starts 3-day training camp in Bathinda

Earlier, the party had contested in alliance with SAD and had very little presence in the southwestern part of the state.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
July 28, 2022 5:38:38 am
BJP state unit president Ashwani Sharma (center) at a party meeting in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/File)

A THREE-day training camp for state committee leaders of BJP started in Bathinda on Wednesday. Party’s state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said that a first such training camp was organised on May 27-28 this year in Chandigarh.

However, this was the first camp organised by the party in Bathinda, which is the heart of Malwa. Earlier, the party had contested in alliance with SAD and had very little presence in the southwestern part of the state.
Sharma said that BJP works for the betterment of the society and so the training is very important for state committee members.

“Around 200 members of state executive body, core committee, district presidents, presidents of various morchas and cells are attending the camp. Former SAD minister Sarup Chand Singla, who had switched to the BJP after the 2022 Assembly polls, former PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar and Raj Kumar Verka are also part of the camp,” Sharma said, adding that senior BJP leader from Telangana M Srinivasalu, who has been appointed as organisational general secretary of Punjab, addressed the members.

State general secretary Jeevan Gupta said that the senior leaders need to explain the party’s ideology, various schemes to the new joinees. “We are continuing with our efforts to senstise our leadership as they have to reach out to masses. BJP leaders are busy preparing the new joining for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and even the upcoming municipal corporation polls,” he said.

Sources said that district-level training camps will also be held. BJP has only one MLA in Punjab which is the state president Ashwani Sharma from Pathankot. Even in the Sangrur bypoll, BJP candidate lost his security deposit but party is still optimistic as the candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon got more votes than SAD in the bypoll where SAD had been contesting in the past and BJP contested alone for the first time.

“In 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls as well, our vote share was 6.6% as we started afresh while in 2017 , it was 5.39% in alliance with SAD, hence we are working hard to be among the masses , hence our efforts will continue,” said party’s general secretary Subash Sharma.

