Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Extortion: Two more accomplices of gangster Arsh Dalla held in Ludhiana

According to the police, the extortion racket was being operated by Dalla in connivance with his Philippines-based accomplices who had hired local youths to extort money from local traders and businessmen.

ludhiana crime, extortion news, arsh dalla, indian expressLudhiana police arrested Arsh Dalla's two more accomplices who had planned to extort Rs 15 lakh from a trader at Jagraon in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. (File)

Days after the Ludhiana rural police arrested Jagtar Singh Jagga, an accomplice of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla in an encounter on January 26, the police Tuesday arrested his two more accomplices who had planned to extort Rs 15 lakh from a trader at Jagraon in Punjab’s Ludhiana district.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjit Singh said two accused identified as Amandeep Singh alias Amna and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, both natives of Moga, were arrested.

Police said that the extortion racket was being operated by Dalla in connivance with his Philippines-based accomplices who had hired local youths to extort money from local traders and businessmen. After a trader got a threat call demanding Rs 15 lakh, the deal was struck for Rs 1.50 lakh. Two accused had come on a motorcycle to collect the money on January 26 when police laid a trap and caught one of them in an encounter.

“Amna had accompanied Jagga on a bike to collect the extortion money. Sukha was also a part of the conspiracy and provided logistic support to them,” said SSP Singh.

Police also added sections 17, 18, 18-B, 19, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the earlier First Information Report (FIR) which was registered earlier against Dalla and his gang members under sections 387, 307, 353, 186, 120-B, 115 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25 (7), 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Jagraon Sadar police station.

The police have also booked Amrik Singh, believed to be hiding in the Philippines who allegedly heads the extortion racket. Police said that Amrik Singh was a close aide of Manpreet Singh Peeta, who is the aide of Arsh Dalla.

According to the police, they allegedly demanded money from the trader in the name of Dalla and asked him to drop the cash bag at an isolated place in Kaunke village where the encounter took place on January 26.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 09:55 IST
