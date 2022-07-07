An Express Investigation- Part 4: No system to keep tabs on open dumping of biomedical waste

Unlike the city’s domestic waste which the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has failed to process, with its processing plant lying shut for more than a year and more than 21 lakh Metric Tonnes of legacy waste now lying accumulated at Jamalpur landfill site, the picture looks a little better when it comes to biomedical waste. But it’s also not without blemish.

Though the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) claims that no healthcare facility is dumping biomedical waste in the open, there is no mechanism in place to check if any hospital/facility is dumping waste in the open or mixing it with domestic waste.

Dr Gagandeep Singh, chief advisor, Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, said that there’s no mechanism in place to check if any healthcare facility was dumping waste in the open.

“Only if someone complains then it comes to our notice and action is taken, not otherwise. Both MC and PPCB should be responsible to check that hazardous waste is not dumped in the open,” Singh said. Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC), which has the power to take action if biomedical waste is found dumped in domestic waste, also hasn’t issued any challan in this regard till now.

“Yes, we can take action against hospitals if we find biomedical waste dumped in domestic waste or in the open, but no such challan has been issued by us till now. PPCB is final authority on it,” said Harpal Singh Aujla, expert, solid waste management expert, Ludhiana MC.

The biomedical waste processing in the state is regulated by PPCB. A total of five biomedical waste processing plants, including one in Ludhiana, are being operated by private companies, which collect and process the waste from healthcare facilities on a daily basis. Even though regulated by the PPCB, these are paid services, and hospitals/healthcare facilities pay the company to get their waste processed.

According to the data procured by The Indian Express, at least four tonnes of biomedical waste is being processed on a daily basis since January this year at Ludhiana processing plant on Tajpur road, which is run by Hyderabad-based Medicare Environmental Management Pvt Limited. The data shows that 1,408 tonnes (14,08006 kg) of biomedical waste from Ludhiana district was processed in 2021 when Covid was at its peak. While in 2020, a total of 1,373 tonnes of biomedical waste was processed from Ludhiana district, the figure stands at 729 tonnes for 2022 (till June).

When it comes to Covid waste alone, 234 tonnes of it was collected and processed in 2020 (April to December) and 157 tonnes in 2021 from Ludhiana district. For 2022 (till June), the figure stands at 21 tonnes only.

A total of 1,648 healthcare facilities, including government and private hospitals, labs, clinics, nursing homes, etc., are attached with the facility from where the waste is collected every day and processed at Ludhiana plant.

The hospitals and healthcare facilities have to pay to the company to get their biomedical waste processed and they are being charged Rs 7.21 to Rs 9.29, per bed per day, as per the data provided by the company.

“We have a live tracking system online and each vehicle of the private company which goes to collect waste from hospitals can be tracked. Also, the waste is collected in bags, which have QR codes so that it cannot be tampered with on the way. The bags are weighed when collected, sealed and then can be opened only after scanning QR codes. We keep directing hospitals from time to time to follow norms and get the waste processed,” said Sandeep Kumar, environmental engineer, PPCB, Ludhiana.

Sunil Aggarwal, general manager, Medicare Environmental Private Limited, who heads Ludhiana biomedical processing facility, said, “During Covid, there wasn’t a single day when our plant was closed because we knew that this service was needed the most during that time.”

The biomedical waste processing is done mainly using two procedures: Incineration and autoclaving. The waste which is incinerated is turned into ash which is further sent to the Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) at Nimbua village of Mohali, a facility for management of hazardous waste in Punjab under the PPCB. The shredded waste after autoclaving is sent to a Sangrur recycling vendor engaged by the PPCB.