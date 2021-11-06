Explain Tytler appointment: Sukhbir again questions Channi, Congress

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal once again asked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to clear his stand on appointment of Jagdish Tytler to a Congress panel.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana along with victims of the 1984 riots, the SAD president said: “They (Channi and Punjab Congress) should tell Punjabis why they supported this appointment.”

Sukhbir also announced that if voted to power the SAD-BSP government would form a Katleaam Peerat Welfare Board to address the grievances of refugees who had migrated to the state after systematic targeting of Sikhs in 1984. He said the board would be given sufficient funds to address all issues of the refugees. He also assured Danga Peerat Association president Surjit Singh that the next government would look into all their issues including those of housing sympathetically.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur was also present on the occasion.

About Pradesh Congress president Navjot Sidhu, the SAD chief said the former was a misguided missile and could not be trusted. “No one can trust Sidhu,” he added.

Sukhbir also appointed Ludhiana-based industrialist Gurmeet Singh Kular as advisor on Industrial Affairs to the SAD president.