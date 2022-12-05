Expelled Congress leader says Warring took Rs 10 cr from Sidhu Moosewala, PPCC chief calls him ‘frustrated’

A week after he was expelled from Congress, party’s former Moga district president Kamaljit Singh Brar Monday accused Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of taking “Rs 10 crore from Sidhu Moosewala in lieu of getting him ticket” from Mansa for Punjab Assembly elections held earlier this year, a charge that was rubbished by the PPCC chief.

“Warring was behind Moosewala’s entry into Congress and took Rs 10 crore from him. He took Rs 4 crore for getting him a ticket from Mansa and another Rs 6 crore as loan to contest elections. I request Congress high command to get this enquired into and conduct a probe because Warring is on mission to finish Congress in Punjab,” said Kamaljit.

Son of three-time former MLA Darshan Singh Brar, Kamaljit was expelled from the Congress on November 27 for “anti-party activities”, the move being seen as culmination of the row that began after Brar reportedly said in an interview that Warring reached the position of Punjab Congress president by “sycophancy”. Brar was subsequently dropped from the list of new district presidents appointed by Congress on November 19 and was replaced by Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh.

Further attacking Warring, Kamaljit asked, “What was the reason that Moosewala, just after few months of joining Congress, had to seek support from (SAD-A president) Simranjit Singh Mann? What made him so disappointed with Congress? Moosewala had also realized that Warring had used him for his own benefit.”

The Congress had fielded Punjabi singer Moosewala from Mansa for February 20 Assembly polls while denying the same to Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had won from the seat in 2017 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate. Moosewala was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. Later, Moosewala had released a song — ‘Scapegoat’ — in which he blamed ‘traitors’ for his loss and claimed that those who supported the farmers lost the elections even as the voters also made Simranjit Singh Mann lose. The singer was killed on May 29.

Earlier, Kamajit had alleged that his expulsion from Congress was “one-man decision” of Warring, who was “stopping him from supporting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh”. He alleged that Warring warned him against attending Amritpal’s congregations and said that it was “against the culture of Congress which is a secular party.”

“I am not being given a clear reply to my query that why have I been expelled from the party? Is it just because Warring wanted me out? What wrong did I do if I support Amritpal and attend his gatherings? Is he doing some crime by telling youths to get baptized and follow principles of Sikhism? Warring told me that I should not attend Amritpal’s gatherings as it would affect the party in the eyes of Hindu community,” Kamajit said.

Advertisement

Responding to the allegations, Warring said that Moosewala was his “younger brother” and Kamaljit was only speaking out of frustration after being expelled. “I did not expel him. He has been expelled by Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary after he gave some statements which were against the party. He is speaking out of frustration right now. Moosewala’s father would be the right person to tell if I took any money from them or not. Amritpal was never an issue before his (Brar’s) expulsion but it became so after he was expelled. I never said anything against Sikhism but I continue to stand by my statement that no one should be allowed to glorify weapons and violence,” said Warring.

The PPCC chief had earlier written to Punjab police chief expressing grave concern over the “rising activities” of Amritpal Singh and had requesting him to take all “preventive and preemptive measures so that the situation is not allowed to get out of control”.