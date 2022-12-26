scorecardresearch
Ex-MLA brother arrested in poll violence case

Karamjit was Saturday produced before court and sent to two-day police custody.

Karamjit was already lodged in the jail in rape case and was brought on production warrant.
The Ludhiana police Saturday arrested Karamjit Bains, brother of former MLA and LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in the alleged poll violence and attempt to murder case registered against him. Karamjit was already lodged in the jail in rape case and was brought on production warrant.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, SHO, Shimlapuri police station said that Karamjit has been arrested in the case registered under Sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 506,188 of IPC, Sections 25, 54, 59 of Arms Act, Section 127 of representation of people act and Section 3 of Epidemic Act.

