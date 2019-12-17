Everyone has the right to express their opinion: Punjab Shahi Imam

Punjab Deputy Shahi Imam Mohd Usman Rehmani said, “Politics has no religion. People switch parties as per convenience. You never know tomorrow which community can be under the radar of CAB.” (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Punjab Deputy Shahi Imam Mohd Usman Rehmani said, “Politics has no religion. People switch parties as per convenience. You never know tomorrow which community can be under the radar of CAB.” (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

EXTENDING HIS support to students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Sani Ludhianvi on Monday said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to express his/her opinion. We extend full support to the students who were brutally beaten up by police in Delhi and Aligarh.”

Mohd Mustkeem Ahrari, press secretary of Shahi Imam, said, “This is not an issue of Muslims alone…people from all walks of life are expressing their protest over CAB. Beaten up students are from all religions and hence the Union government should stop giving it a religious colour…This was not expected of police.”

He added, “We had organised a protest on December 14 as well and another one on Monday. People from all walks of lives came to participate in the dharna with a message that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are brothers. We are fighting for an issue and hence it has nothing to do with any particular religion.”

At the dharna, protesters burnt effigies, accusing the Centre of trying to divert the attention of the masses to hate politics rather than talking about economic slowdown, inflation and GDP.

Punjab Deputy Shahi Imam Mohd Usman Rehmani said, “Politics has no religion. People switch parties as per convenience. You never know tomorrow which community can be under the radar of CAB.”

Mubeen Farooqi, president of the Muslim Federation of Punjab, said, “All governments are autocratic. Neither the state nor the Centre think about people in general. They see us as communities. But we are protesting over the issue as citizens of this country.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App