Ensure signages in Punjabi on all signboards by Feb 21: Ludhiana ADC

Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba on Thursday directed all government, semi-government offices and private institutions of the district to write their signboards in Punjabi language (Gurmukhi script) before February 21.

Presiding over a meeting in the district administrative complex, Chaba said that to promote Punjabi language, the government has made it mandatory to use the language on signboards in all government and private institutions before February 21, which is observed as International Mother Language Day. He said in view of this, all government and semi-government offices, besides boards, corporations, educational institutions, public, private and commercial establishments were directed to ensure compliance.

Apart from this, it has been made mandatory to write road signs and name plates in Punjabi. “If anyone want to write information in other languages, then it can be written below the Punjabi language. Officials of various departments should also hold meetings with business and markets’ associations, industries, and others and ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit,” he said.