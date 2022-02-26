Endless walk for hours, freezing night, hypothermia: Indian students stranded at Poland border describe ordeal

Endless walk for hours, aching feet, a night spent on roads without roof in freezing temperature – and still no hope of crossing over the border – the students stuck in Ukraine and currently waiting at the Poland border for over 15 hours narrated their ordeal to The Indian Express.

Hundreds of students, mostly from Lviv and Ternopil in Ukraine, had reached the Poland border with a hope that the Indian embassy would evacuate them, but they said that the Polish authorities were not allowing them to cross the border. The Embassy of India, Warsaw (the capital of Poland) had issued an advisory asking students who want to be evacuated to reach Shehyni-Medyka border by foot, bus or taxi.

Ashok, a fourth-year MBBS student from Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, said he saw queues of thousands of people including Ukrainians trying to cross over to Poland but the authorities were not allowing Indians to do so.

“We started around 4 pm yesterday from Ternopil in a bus and reached Lviv. From there the bus was stopped midway and then we just had to walk and walk to reach the Polish border. It was freezing here and we walked more than 40 km to reach the border. We spent the night out in the cold, without a roof and standing on the roads. It was minus five degree Celsius here at night. We spent the entire night standing here. It has been more than 15 hours now but Indians are not being allowed to cross the border,” he said.

“There is no food… Phone batteries are running out and the officials whose numbers have been given on the Embassy advisory are not responding to our calls,” he added.

Ashok said that at least 300 students from his university have remained stranded at the border and there were several students from other universities too. “It is difficult to count because it’s all a chaos here,” he said.

Nikhil Kumar, another student from Lviv, said: “Yesterday, we got a message that students can come on foot and reach the Polish border for evacuation via Poland. We arranged a cab from our hostel and left. After some kilometres, there was a long traffic jam and the cab driver told us to get down. We then walked 25-30 km to reach the border. And here at the border, we have been standing in a queue for over 10 hours. There is just one van that is ferrying 8-10 persons a time to the other side. Only Ukrainians are being ferried, Indians are not. We have been standing here for over 10 hours in minus temperature and students have now started getting hypothermia. Ambulances are coming to take them back…”

In its latest advisory, the Embassy of India (Warsaw) had said that Indians in Ukraine, who desire to be evacuated via Poland, should reach Shehyni-Medyka border crossing if coming by bus, taxi or on foot. For those coming in their own vehicles, they should head to Krakowiec border.

“Students do not have their own vehicles; most are going either by bus or on foot. Taxis have stopped working too. So, it’s a complete chaos right now at the Shehyni border,” said another student.

Seeing that students who left for the Poland border Friday have remained stranded till Saturday evening, some students have stayed back at their hostels and apartments. “I called the number given by the embassy and the official who picked up the phone said that we should wait and stay wherever we were. They are still making arrangements to pick up students from the Poland border. Also, even after entering the Polish side, we might have to walk for some kilometres before knowing what’s next. It’s all uncertain right now, so we are still waiting before heading to the border,” said a second-year postgraduate student from Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University.

“There was a siren alert in the morning here but we are still safe compared to students in Kyiv. Only grocery and emergency shops are open. Everyone is just trying to get to a safe place. We are holed up inside our apartments,” he said.

A student from Lviv, who along with his friends has been hiding in their apartment’s basement as sirens go off, told The Indian Express: “As soon as we hear sirens, we rush to the basement of our apartment for shelter. There is no help at Poland border. No one responds to calls. We can hear sirens again. Maybe planes are coming. Please ask the Indian government to help us. It’s madness here..”