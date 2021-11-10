Eminent PAU cotton scientist Dr TH Singh dies

Eminent cotton scientist Dr Tejinder Harpal Singh, former Dean, Postgraduate Studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ludhiana, died here on Wednesday. He was 86. Born on June 28, 1935 at Bhaini Dharerra village, Ludhiana, Dr Singh joined PAU in 1969 as an Assistant Cotton Scientist. He then went on to lead the research on cotton for over three decades at PAU.

Dr Singh was a scientist of international repute and worked as a team leader of researchers at PAU.

He provided leadership to breeding work in cotton and other crops as Head of the Department of Plant Breeding. His efforts earned Punjab a place of prominence on the cotton map of India. Dr Singh and his team developed 18 high yielding and short duration varieties of desi and American cotton that were well received throughout the country. He was respected not only among the cotton scientists in the country and abroad but also among cotton farmers.

Dr Singh was the recipient of nine awards including the prestigious Dr GS Khush Distinguished Professor Award, from different organisations in recognition of his contributions. The Punjab Governor also

honoured him with a ‘Leader of Survey Team’ in 1984.