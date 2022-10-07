22-year-old electrocuted on joyride at fair in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution while taking a joyride at a Dussehra fair at GLADA Ground, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, late on Wednesday. A few other people who were on the same ride confirmed that they had received a slight electric shock as well.

The incident comes almost a month after a joyride had collapsed in Mohali leaving several people injured and the district administration cracking down on the ways permits for setting up such joyrides during fares were issued.

The victim was identified by the police as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mundian Khurd village, who worked as an investment broker.

Police said they have have booked an unidentified contractor of the joyride, who was yet to be traced, in the case.

Mohammad Sohrab, the caretaker of the joyride, claimed that the man vomited before collapsing on the ground and later died of a cardiac arrest. His friends had rushed him to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Sohrab, however, vehemently refuted claims of the family that the man died due to electrocution.

The family of the deceased, on the other hand, said that Gagandeep had gone to the fair along with his friends Jaspreet Singh, Pardeep Singh and Daljit Singh. Pardeep Singh said that Gagandeep collapsed after suddenly suffering from an electric shock.

“Five other revellers and I had also felt the electric shock, but it was a minor one. We immediately felt that our grip holding on to the sides of our seats on the ride had loosened. Gagandeep on the other hand completely collapsed. We made the operator stop the joyride and rushed him to a private hospital in someone’s car after no one came forward to help us. He was declared dead there,” said Pardeep.