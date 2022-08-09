Reforms need of hour, stop opposing Electricity (Amendment) Bill just for sake of opposition: BJP

Updated: August 9, 2022 7:23:44 am
The Bharatiya Janata Party Monday welcomed the decision of party-led government at Centre to refer the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on power.
Hailing the Bill as “a great milestone in bringing reforms in power sector”, the party said the decision to refer it to standing committee reflects the true democratic spirit with which the BJP was working and legislating laws.
In a statement, the Punjab BJP general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma hit out at the opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, for opposing the bill for the sake of opposition.
“The bill has only been introduced in the parliament and referred to the standing committee and the opposition parties have already started their characteristic breast beating just to oppose the government,” Sharma said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The BJP leader said, if the opposition parties have any objections or suggestions about the bill, they should put their point of view in the standing committee. “Resorting to street protests and holding people to ransom will not serve any purpose,” he said, adding, power reforms were the need
of the hour.
Sharma said, the aim and purpose of the bill was to ensure 24×7 power supply to people at reasonable cost and the opposition must try to understand it instead of crying wolf for imaginary reasons.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022: ‘Centre has betrayed us by presenting bill in Parliament’
Kumbakonam: Ambulance briefly stopped to allow Tamil Nadu Minister’s convoy
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu: State reports 972 infections; Chennai records 208
A first: Akal Takht to hold prayers for Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims killed during Partition
Carmel Convent school attendant discharged: ‘PGI team has given me 2nd lease of life… touched by care & compassion’
Mohali records 54 dengue cases this year: ‘Awareness helped curb spread of disease’
Demand for work under MGNREGS dips from Covid peak, but still higher
Food items fail quality check in Chandigarh: Purchase food from licensed & hygienic stores, says food safety dept
Water crisis: 11 organisations from Pune move Bombay High Court
Poonawalla Fincorp reports 118% year-on-year increase in Q1 profit
MPSC Group C exam: Man arrested for carrying mobile inside exam centre