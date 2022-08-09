Reforms need of hour, stop opposing Electricity (Amendment) Bill just for sake of opposition: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party Monday welcomed the decision of party-led government at Centre to refer the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on power.

Hailing the Bill as “a great milestone in bringing reforms in power sector”, the party said the decision to refer it to standing committee reflects the true democratic spirit with which the BJP was working and legislating laws.

In a statement, the Punjab BJP general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma hit out at the opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, for opposing the bill for the sake of opposition.

“The bill has only been introduced in the parliament and referred to the standing committee and the opposition parties have already started their characteristic breast beating just to oppose the government,” Sharma said.

The BJP leader said, if the opposition parties have any objections or suggestions about the bill, they should put their point of view in the standing committee. “Resorting to street protests and holding people to ransom will not serve any purpose,” he said, adding, power reforms were the need

of the hour.

Sharma said, the aim and purpose of the bill was to ensure 24×7 power supply to people at reasonable cost and the opposition must try to understand it instead of crying wolf for imaginary reasons.