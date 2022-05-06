Elderly couple murder: Son’s brother-in-law from UK held, held grudge against couple, say police

Ludhiana Police on Friday arrested a British citizen and claimed to have cracked the murder case of an elderly couple who were found dead in a pool of blood inside their BRS Nagar residence on Wednesday night.

Police identified the arrested man as one Charanjit Singh (36), who they say is the brother-in-law (wife’s brother) of the deceased couple’s son.

Investigators said that Charanjit was born and brought up in London and held a grudge against the elderly couple for ‘harassing and ill-treating’ his sister Sanpreet Kaur, who was married to couple’s son Jagmohan Singh and lived in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The elderly couple — Sukhdev Singh (68) and Gurmeet Kaur (65) — were found dead with multiple stab wounds with a sharp edged weapon late on Wednesday night inside their home.

Their elderly couple’s daughter Rupinder Kaur, who lives in nearby Raghunath Enclave of Ludhiana, later told police that she was on the phone with her father, when she heard someone knock on his door and her father politely inviting him inside. Later, she heard screams on the phone and on rushing to the couple’s BRS Nagar residence, found them dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The couple was scheduled to leave for Scotland next week to go live with their son Jagmohan for a few days, said police.

Police said that Charanjit had arrived in Ludhiana from London in January this year and since then was living at his in-law’s house in Jasdev Singh Nagar of Gill village. He is a graduate from Guildhall University, London.

Investigators said that Charanjit had so far told the police that the elderly couple used to ‘ill-treat’ and ‘harass’ his sister Sanpreet Kaur. They were scheduled to visit Scotland in some days again and he feared that his siter would again be harassed then.

Ludhiana police commissioner, Kaustubh Sharma, said that Charanjit had been planning to murder the elderly couple for the past many months. A citizen of the UK, he was originally scheduled to return to London in June. he, however, had preponed his departure for May 16.

“On Wednesday, he did several recces outside the couple’s residence. First he came at 2 pm and then at around 4pm. However, on both the occasions he found Sukhdev’s car missing and assumed that the couple was not home and went back. He again returned at 8.30pm and parked his car at a distance from the couple’s house and rang the doorbell.

Sukhdev, who was talking to his daughter Rupinder Kaur on phone at that moment, let Charanjit in. An argument later ensued after Charanjit accused the couple of ill-treating his sister. The tiff soon escalated, with Charanjit later pulling out a knife and stabbing the couple multiple times, till they died. He then proceeded to scale the compound wall of the house and fled,” said CP Kaustubh Sharma.

The officer added that Charanjit was captured on CCTVs while escaping. On Friday, the police picked him up from near Jasdev Nagar. An FIR in the case had been registered at Sarabha Nagar police station for murder.