Elderly couple hacked to death in posh Ludhiana colony

An elderly couple was hacked to death by an unknown man at their house in a posh Ludhiana colony Wednesday night, said the police. The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh (68), a former Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (65) who were living at Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Ferozepur Road.

The police said that the alleged murderer entered the house in a “friendly manner” and ran away scaling the wall after committing the crime.

Based on the statement of the victims’ daughter Rupinder Kaur, who stays at Raghunath Enclave a few kilometres away, the police said that the incident happened after 9.15 pm. Rupinder told the police that she was speaking to her father on the phone when the suspected killer entered the house.

The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh (68), a former Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (65). The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh (68), a former Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (65).

She told the police that while on the call, she heard a knock on her fathers’ door and he politely asked the visitor to come inside. After a few minutes, she heard loud screams and the call was disconnected, she said. Later, a woman who lives near Rupinder’s parents’ house called her to inform her that someone had brutally murdered them. She rushed to their house and found her parents lying in a pool of blood, she said.

According to Rupinder’s statement, neighbours who saw the accused running away said that he was a turbaned youth. The police registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarabha Nagar police station based on her statement.

Ludhiana city assistant commissioner of police (west) Talwinder Singh Gill said: “No locks were found broken which indicates it was not a forced entry. No valuables were stolen and it shows that the motive was not to rob the elderly couple. It is unclear if the person was known to the couple or not because they might have opened the door to a stranger too, who might have entered on the pretext of some work.”

The couple had two sons too who are settled in Canada and Scotland, said the police. They were to leave for Scotland in a few days to spend some time with one of their sons, said the police who found packed luggage inside the house.

Surjit Singh, the victims’ son-in-law, said that they used to visit either Canada or Scotland every year. “This time they were to go to Scotland for a few days and were busy preparing”. The cremation will be done probably on Friday, he added.