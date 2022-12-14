Educational parks in government schools, grant of 11.97 cr issued: Harjot Singh Bains

The Punjab government has decided to establish educational parks in government schools, said state education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Bains said that under this initiative of the government, educational parks are being built in school campuses to bolster the creativity of students studying in government schools, in which discussion forums and ‘Idea Sharing Points’ will be set up to hone the skills of the students.

Bains informed that a grant of Rs. 11.79 crore has already been issued to government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools to start the project with missionary zeal. He divulged in detail that a grant of Rs 7.39 crore has been issued to 7392 government primary & middle schools and a grant of Rs 4.49 crore to 3783 high and senior secondary schools to realise the project on ground in letter and spirit.

He said that the geographical, scientific, and mathematical perspectives of the students will increase through these educational parks. The models developed in these educational parks will be purely based on the curriculum and students will be able to easily learn the principles of various educational methods through their first-hand activities. An idea box will also be kept at one place in these educational parks in which students will collect and note down their ideas after discussing them on the idea forum.