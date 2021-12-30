Education bandh Exams postponed, research work on pause as teachers strike for 30 days

Exams postponed, vacations rescheduled, teaching and research coming to a halt — the working of five state universities and around 200 colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh are on a complete standstill as the second phase of teachers’ strike, that began on November 30, completed 30 days till Wednesday. Teachers across five state universities of Punjab (Panjab University (Chandigarh), Punjabi University (Patiala), Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar), Punjab Agricultural University (Ludhiana) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Ludhiana) and nearly 200 colleges (including government and colleges) in Punjab and UT Chandigarh, are on continuous strike demanding implementation of UGC 7th Pay Commission, which they say have been implemented across country except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

In Punjab, they are protesting against the Charanjit Channi-led state Congress government for non-implementation of revised pay scales. In protest, teachers have even boycotted exams that has forced universities and colleges to reschedule vacations and postpone examinations. Teaching and research is also on a halt since the phase-1 of the protest was started on September 5 (Teacher’s Day) this year. The number of teachers protesting in Punjab and Chandigarh universities and colleges is estimated to be between 8000 to 10,000. They are boycotting all academic, sports, cultural and examination activities under the ‘Education Bandh’ agitation.

Dr Jagwant Singh, general secretary, Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organization (PFUCTO), an umbrella body of seven unions, said that the first phase of their agitation — which included chain hunger strike and ‘Total Education Bandh’ — was launched on September 5 which continued till October 19. “However, on October 19, we had a meeting with Punjab Higher Education Minister Pargat Singh and after he assured us of accepting all our demands, we suspended the agitation after 45 days of chain fast. However, it was an empty promise and nothing was done on the ground. We then again started our protest on November 30 and it is on. Teachers have boycotted examinations following which vacations have been rescheduled,” he said.

He added that now due to fresh restrictions imposed by Delhi government due to Omicron, they have deferred their protest outside the office of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Delhi on December 31.

“We had planned a protest outside the AICC office on December 31 but now we will be protesting outside the residence of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu at Amritsar. Also, a state level protest will be held on January 3 at Moga where Rahul Gandhi will visit. At least four times, our demands have been discussed in Punjab cabinet meetings but nothing is done,” he said.

On December 1, PFUCTO president Dr H S Kingra had started a fast unto death protest at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ludhiana and ended it on December 8 on the assurance of Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu but even then promises were not implemented, said Singh.

The main demands of the teachers include implementation of revised UGC 7th pay commission scales and ‘withdrawal of anti-teacher decision to de-link higher education of Punjab from the country’.

“Revised UGC Pay Scales which have been notified by the UGC vide its letter dated November 2, 2017, have been implemented by all states except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. There is previous practice in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to implement the revised pay scales only when the Punjab government notified it. Since 2017, the government of Punjab has been saying that they are committed to implement the pay scale along with 6th pay commission scales. Sadly, the Punjab government failed to keep its promise. Now even though Punjab pay scales have been implemented, the UGC pay scales are nowhere in sight. This has also affected the implementation of UGC pay scales in Panjab University, Colleges of UT Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh which adopts the notification of Punjab Government,” the teachers said in their letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

The letter further said: “The decision of the Punjab government to delink the pay scales of new Assistant Professors of Colleges and universities of Punjab from the UGC 7th CPC pay-scales comes as a shock to us. This retrograde step will result in cutting Punjab off from the mainstream of the National Higher Education System. Alienating Punjab teachers from UGC will lead to numerous problems and the state will be unable to take maximum benefits of central schemes and funds available for higher education. We have serious apprehension that UGC will cut funds of Punjab in near future as after de-linking, Punjab will not follow the guidelines and regulations of UGC and which will damage the state approximately with Rs. 400-500 crore.”