scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Farmers shouldn’t fear dwarfing disease, avoid spraying insecticides unnecessarily, advises PAU

The scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had earlier decoded the mystery blaming it on ‘Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus’ (SRBSDV), named after Southern China where it was first reported in 2001.

As per the latest survey conducted by the entomologists of PAU, stunted plants have been observed in rice and basmati fields. (File)

The Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, on Thursday called upon paddy growers of Punjab to not fear a dwarfing disease that has appeared in Punjab.

The scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had earlier decoded the mystery blaming it on ‘Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus’ (SRBSDV), named after Southern China where it was first reported in 2001.

As per the latest survey conducted by the entomologists of PAU, stunted plants have been observed in rice and basmati fields. In some fields, due to the severe attack of this disease, some plants were dead and some showed stunted growth, with their height remaining one-third (1/3) from half (½) in comparison to normal plants. The affected plants are not deep rooted at present and can be uprooted easily, said Dr KS Suri, principal entomologist of PAU. The dwarfing disease has appeared more in early transplanted paddy, than those planted after June 25, he added.

Don't Miss |IARI: New virus behind mystery dwarfing of rice

According to the scientific reports published in other countries, SRBSDV is transmitted by the nymphs and adults of Whitebacked Planthopper (WBPH).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

“There is no control measure for this disease at present. Therefore, farmers are advised not to spray any agro-chemicals. Once stunted, this disease can’t be managed with any agro-chemical,” said Suri. Farmers should not worry as healthy plants won’t turn into dwarfs, he added.

Since WBPH could spread this disease, the paddy fields should be monitored every week and if Whitebacked Planthoppers are spotted, then insecticides like Pexalon 10 SC (triflumezopyrim) @ 94 ml/acre or Osheen/Token 20 SG (dinotefuran) @ 80 g/acre or Chess 50 WG (pymetrozine) @ 120 g/acre be sprayed, after dissolving the same in 100 litres of water, Suri advised. In case there is no attack of WBPH, then there is no need for spraying insecticides, he stressed.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:34:26 am
Next Story

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel in trouble? Creative differences lead to walk-outs, reshoots cause budget to balloon to Rs 2000 crore

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement