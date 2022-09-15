scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Dubai returnee murdered by wife, her paramour in Ludhiana; body recovered from well

After killing the victim, the accused carried his body in a sack and dumped it in a well, from where it was recovered after their arrest, the police said.

Police arrested his wife, her paramour and their juvenile accomplice for murder.(File/ Representational)

A 35-year old man who returned to Punjab from Dubai after nearly three years was allegedly murdered by his wife, her paramour and an accomplice who is a juvenile.

Police said that the man was murdered five days ago on September 10, but his body was recovered on Wednesday from a well near the spot.

Police arrested his wife, her paramour and their juvenile accomplice for murder.

Joginder Singh from Gadi Bet village of Machhiwara in Ludhiana district told police that his son Jasvir Singh (35) was living in Dubai for past three years and had returned on August 23 this year. He told police that Jasvir’s wife Mamta had developed illicit relationship with Parminder Ram, a cousin of Jasvir. According to Joginder Singh, his son had left home on September 10 to take medicine for jaundice but did not return home. He said that after his return from Dubai, Jasvir came to know about Mamta’s extramarital affair. The relationship of the couple was strained, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

Police said that Ram, a resident of Kakkowal in Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) district, used to visit Mamta often. After Jasvir’s return from Dubai, Mamta along with Ram and their 16-year old juvenile accomplice hatched a conspiracy to kill Jasvir.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO Machhiwara police station, said that the trio called Jasvir to a towel factory on Machhiwara-Rahon road on September 10 and from there, they took him to an abandoned room nearby where they made him drink liquor. When he lost consciousness after drinking too much, the accused strangled him to death, said the SHO.

The officer added that after killing Jasvir, they carried his body in a sack and dumped it in a well, from where it was recovered after arrest of the accused.

Advertisement

The couple was married for nine years. Police registered an FIR against three accused under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC at Macchiwara police station. The SHO said that the juvenile was sent to Observation Home.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:55:14 pm
Next Story

Battling period cramps, competing on empty stomach and a busted knee: Challenges Vinesh Phogat overcame to win World Championship medal

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement