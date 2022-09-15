Dubai returnee murdered by wife, her paramour in Ludhiana; body recovered from well

A 35-year old man who returned to Punjab from Dubai after nearly three years was allegedly murdered by his wife, her paramour and an accomplice who is a juvenile.

Police said that the man was murdered five days ago on September 10, but his body was recovered on Wednesday from a well near the spot.

Police arrested his wife, her paramour and their juvenile accomplice for murder.

Joginder Singh from Gadi Bet village of Machhiwara in Ludhiana district told police that his son Jasvir Singh (35) was living in Dubai for past three years and had returned on August 23 this year. He told police that Jasvir’s wife Mamta had developed illicit relationship with Parminder Ram, a cousin of Jasvir. According to Joginder Singh, his son had left home on September 10 to take medicine for jaundice but did not return home. He said that after his return from Dubai, Jasvir came to know about Mamta’s extramarital affair. The relationship of the couple was strained, he added.

Police said that Ram, a resident of Kakkowal in Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) district, used to visit Mamta often. After Jasvir’s return from Dubai, Mamta along with Ram and their 16-year old juvenile accomplice hatched a conspiracy to kill Jasvir.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO Machhiwara police station, said that the trio called Jasvir to a towel factory on Machhiwara-Rahon road on September 10 and from there, they took him to an abandoned room nearby where they made him drink liquor. When he lost consciousness after drinking too much, the accused strangled him to death, said the SHO.

The officer added that after killing Jasvir, they carried his body in a sack and dumped it in a well, from where it was recovered after arrest of the accused.

The couple was married for nine years. Police registered an FIR against three accused under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC at Macchiwara police station. The SHO said that the juvenile was sent to Observation Home.