DSP says Punjab Police harassing him, kin; NCSC issues notice to DGP

Taking strong note of a representation received from DSP (Jail) Amar Singh alleging harassment of his family by Sangrur police, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla has decided to hear the case in person with state police chief and DGP (prisons) on May 23 in New Delhi.

The NCSC also directed Punjab Police to file the latest status report before the date of hearing.

In the written complaint submitted to Sampla, the DSP (Prison) said he is a resident of Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and belongs to the SC category. “While I was doing my duty, DIG Surinder Singh Saini and ADGP PK Sinha framed two false FIRs against me and pressed several charges to stop my promotion. I had taken up the matter with the NCSC’s Chandigarh office. The NCSC had directed the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab to investigate the matter impartially and submit its report. However, no action has been taken against the duo so far.”

“In the meantime, Sangrur Police is regularly raiding my residence and harassing and threatening my family members. On May 5, a station house officer raided my house without the permission of the magistrate concerned and misbehaved with my wife and brother. Police also threatened to falsely implicate them by pressing false cases. Not only this, police officials then snatched three mobile phones from my family members and fled,” the DSP further alleged.

Invoking relevant clause Section (7) of the rules of procedures of the commission, the NCSC intimated Punjab Police that the matter of Amar Singh, DSP, Jail, pertaining to FIR 5/21 and FIR no 35/22 of PS city Sangrur, Punjab are under seize of the commission and till the matter is under consideration of the commission Status Quo of the case may be maintained, said Sampla.

The NCSC chairman, taking up the petition, has now directed Punjab Police maintain status quo on the two FIRs registered against the DSP.

NCSC also warned Punjab Police against harassing the petitioner or his family members.