Saturday, May 21, 2022
Drunk driving: Two dead after SMO rams car into bike

Ludhiana |
Updated: May 21, 2022 12:26:15 pm
A 16-year-old girl and her mother died and two others of her family sustained severe injuries after a senior medical officer (SMO) of the Punjab health department rammed his Tata Safari into a motorbike on a highway near Dharamkot, Moga, late Friday.

Police said that the officer, Dr Rakesh Bali, was ‘heavily drunk’ when he rammed his vehicle into the bike. Dr Bali is posted as SMO at Kot Ise Khan, Moga.

The impact of the collision was so high that Lakhbir Singh, a labourer, who was riding the bike, his wife Preet, and their two daughters Muskan (16) and Jaspreet were tossed in the air. Muskan banged into a nearby electricity pole and died on the spot. Preet died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some brick kiln labourers passing by rushed to help the family.

Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Sodhiwala, Ferozepur had gone to Dharamkot on Friday to meet some relatives. Inspector Jaswarinder Singh, Station House Office (SHO), Dharamkot police station, said that the SMO was heavily drunk when passersby caught him and handed him over to the police. “He is in our custody and his medical check up is being done at Civil Hospital. An FIR has been being registered. The girl died on the spot while her mother died at the hospital. Two others have been admitted to the hospital for treatment,” said the SHO.

