Drug racket operating from Ludhiana jail busted: 1 held, 840 gm heroin recovered

The Ludhiana unit of the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday said it had busted a drug peddling racket allegedly being operated by an undertrial lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail. It further said that it had made one arrest and recovered 840 gm of heroin.

The STF said that the accused as allegedly procuring drugs on the instructions of an undertrial lodged at Ludhiana Central Jail, adding that both were in touch on phone.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, said Jatinder Singh alias Sonu, 41, from Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar of Daba in Ludhiana, was arrested late Saturday from Daba road following a tip-off. During questioning, he told police that he was procuring drugs from a Nigerian national in Delhi, with the help of his accomplice and friend Varinder Thakur alias Vicky of Bhattian, an undertrial in a drug peddling case lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.

He added that Thakur has been using a mobile phone inside jail and was in touch with Jatinder.

Jatinder, who was riding a motorcycle, was stopped for checking. When frisked, 840 grams of heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 20 empty pouches were recovered from him.

Inspector Singh said that during interrogation, Jatinder revealed he was in touch with his friend Varinder Kumar Thakur alias Vicky over phone, who used to give directions to him to bring heroin from a Nigerian national in Delhi and further sell it among addicts in Ludhiana and other districts.

An FIR under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali. Thakur will be brought on production warrant for questioning.

Jatinder is also facing trial in at least six other cases including murder, kidnapping and robbery.

