Drug racket inside Ludhiana jail busted: Punjab police cop, two inmates among 4 booked

The Ludhiana unit of anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) busted a drug supply racket running inside Ludhiana Central Jail and booked four persons including a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI), two inmates lodged in jail and a man who runs a tea-stall at Ludhiana court complex.

STF officials said that the ASI and the tea-stall owner used to supply drugs inside the jail when inmates would come for hearings at the court complex. They would sell drugs to other inmates inside jail and the two booked inmates would act as their couriers, said STF. The racket was busted after 600 intoxicating pills were recovered from one of the booked inmates, said STF. The cop and tea-stall owner have been arrested.

The accused were identified as ASI Balvir Kumar of Jalandhar who was deputed at Ludhiana Police Lines, Mohammad Anwarul alias Raju of Sarpanch Colony, Ludhiana, who runs a tea stall in district court complex and two jail inmates — Bunty Kumar of Faridabad (Haryana) and Akash Kumar of Noorwala road, Ludhiana. STF also claimed the recovery of 110 gm heroin from the house of Mohammad Anwarul.

Police said that 600 intoxicating pills were recovered from Bunty inside the jail on September 15.

STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma said that after the interrogation of Bunty who was brought on production warrant from jail, it was revealed that ASI Balvir Kumar, who used to accompany inmates to the court complex for hearings, was in touch with many inmates.

Anwarul, who runs a tea stall at Ludhiana court complex, would allegedly arrange intoxicating pills and other drugs for inmates. He used to hand over the contraband to the ASI, who would further give them to inmates. The inmates used to hide the contraband in their body cavities and used to smuggle them in jail, said AIG Sharma.

“600 pills which were recovered from Bunty were supposed to be sold to another inmate Akash Kumar, ” he added.

An FIR in the matter was registered under the section 22 of NDPS Act and 52 of Prisons Act at STF police station, Mohali.