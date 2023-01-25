Man alleges son died of drug overdose, friend booked

Two days after a 28-year-old man died of an alleged drug overdose at Lohgarh village in Ludhiana, the Ludhiana rural police registered an FIR on Tuesday.

The family of the deceased protested outside Jodhan police station on Monday and had alleged that his friend gave him drugs.

Harjinder Singh told police that Jaskaran Singh of Dango village had turned up at his house to borrow his pickup auto on the pretext of ferrying some material for Lohri function. Harjinder added that the accused took along his son Gurpreet Singh alias Sodhi (28).

After sometime Harjinder got information that his son was lying unconscious in a vacant house. When he reached there he found Jaskaran and his uncle Gurdas Singh trying to shift his unconscious son somewhere else.

He added that he rushed his son to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He added that the accused works at a chemist shop and injected his son with an overdose of drugs, following which he died.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Jaskaran has been booked under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of IPC in an FIR registered at Jodhan police station and the role of his uncle Gurdas Singh was also being probed.

Gurpreet Singh was survived by old parents, wife and an infant son.