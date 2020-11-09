Drug network with Australian roots: AAP demands CBI probe, says main accused related to SAD, Congress

Demanding a time-bound High Court-monitored CBI probe into the matter, AAP's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer said it was urgently needed so that those behind the well-organised drug trade could be brought to justice. (Representational)

Two days after the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested four persons with 5.39 kg heroin and Rs 21 lakh in cash and claimed that the drug supply network was being run from Australia, the AAP on Monday demanded a CBI probe in the case and alleged that main accused Gurdeep Singh Rano was related to senior SAD and Congress leaders.

On Saturday, the STF officials said that they arrested four persons, including a former sarpanch, and recovered 5.39 kg heroin drug along with Rs 21 lakh drug money from them. Police said that the four men were arrested near Jagraon in Ludhiana district Friday late. Police said that a fleet of luxury cars, including Jaguar, Toyota Fortuner and Mercedez Benz, and three weapons were also recovered from them. STF officials said that the recovered heroin costs around Rs 26 crore in the international market. The drug network was being allegedly run from Australia, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh Rano of Rano village of Payal, Ravej of Mahavir Colony, Iqbal Singh of Payal and Randeep Singh of Khanna. Rano is a former sarpanch and kingpin of the gang, the police said.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Monday, AAP’s Barnala MLA and state youth wing president Meet Hayer said that the notorious drug smugglers were earlier operating under the patronage of the then leaders of the Akali government, adding that after the change of guard in Punjab, nothing had changed as the Congress leaders were sheltering them now.

Demanding a time-bound High Court-monitored CBI probe into the matter, Hayer said it was urgently needed so that those behind the well-organised drug trade could be brought to justice. “A large quantity of drugs, cash and expensive SUVs seized from Rano were enough to prove that drug trafficking in Punjab was being run with impunity under the political patronage of the current Congress government, as during the previous Akali Dal government,” he said.

Hayer also showed photographs of Rano with SAD and Congress leaders.

“Captain Amarinder Singh had made promises in the presence of Sri Gutka Sahib to the people of Punjab to eradicate the menace of drugs within four weeks of assuming power but failed to keep any of the poll promises. Apart from drugs, transport, sand and other mafias were still active in Punjab under Congress and Akali Dal leaders. Both the parties are responsible for ruining the lives of millions of youth, by pushing them into drug trap,” Hayer said.

