DRI team ‘attacked’ in Ludhiana during raid

A group of people including some jewellery shop owners allegedly attacked a team of sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) leading to a physical clash, during a raid on a shop in Sarafa Bazaar of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Police said that an FIR was registered after a complaint was received from DRI deputy director Kartikey Dubey who alleged that shopkeepers used physical force to create hindrance to their official duty.

Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, Station House Officer (SHO), division number 1 police station, said that the DRI team had reached the market to conduct raid at a shop belonging to one Shankar Anand in an alleged smuggling case. He said that as per the complaint, a group of shopkeepers huddled at the spot and threatened the DRI team. He added that as per the DRI officials, the shopkeepers used physical force to create hindrance in their duty.

SHO Kapoor said that Shankar Anand was arrested while his son Rohit Anand managed to flee from the spot after the incident.

An FIR was registered under Sections 353, 186, 332, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at division number 1 police station against Shankar Anand, Rohit Anand and some unknown people.